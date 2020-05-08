|
TAYLOR Rosemarie On Monday 27th April 2020 peacefully at her home after bravely fighting Motor Neurone Disease, Rosemarie, aged 71 years, of Laneshawbridge.
Beloved wife of the late Neil, loving mum of Tracey, mother in law of Stuart, grandma of Samantha, great grandma of Ethan, Alexa and Elise and great friend to many.
She will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service and cremation will be held today
Friday 8th May at
Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
MND Association or
Poodle Network UK c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800.
The family will be making arrangements for a memorial event for family and friends to celebrate Rosemarie's life
in due course.
Published in Pendle Today on May 8, 2020