Richardson Rosemary 'Rose' Peacefully with her family by her side, Rose, of Barnoldswick,
aged 77 years.
Beloved Wife of Brian,
dearly loved Mum of Jane, Iain and Emma. Much loved Nana to George and Henry and Nana Rose to Ernest and Joseph.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 24th January 2020 at
Ghyll Church, Barnoldswick
at 2.15 pm.
Family flowers only please with donations being gratefully received for Alzheimer's Society or British Heart Foundation c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020
