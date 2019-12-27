|
REGAN Roy On Monday 16th December 2019
suddenly in Royal Blackburn Hospital
Roy aged 72 years of Colne. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis, much loved dad of
Anita and Lynne,
father in law of Michael
and a dear brother of the late Trevor, Robert and Margaret.
A funeral service and cremation will be held on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 11.40am at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Macmillan Cancer Support or
The Firefighters Charity c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 27, 2019