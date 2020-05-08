Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burnley Crematorium
Ruby Rushton Notice
RUSHTON (RUBY)
née STAINSBY On Friday 1st May 2020,
peacefully in
Marsden Grange Care Home,
Rub, aged 85 years, of Nelson.
Beloved wife of Peter,
much loved Mum of
Jonathan and Christopher, grandmother to George, William, Thomas, Isobelle and Daisy.

Ruby will be sadly missed by all
her friends and family.

A private Cremation will place at Burnley Crematorium.

Thanks to all the staff at
Marsden Grange Care Home for their kind and comforting services. Donations in memory of Ruby are being gratefully received for Alzheimers Society c/o

Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on May 8, 2020
