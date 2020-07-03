Home

PARKER nee FRANKS
Sarah Jane
'Sally' On Friday 26th June 2020, peacefully in Nelson Manor Care Home, Sally aged 92 years of Colne - The former Landlady at
The Rock Hotel in Trawden.
Beloved wife of the late Trevor, much loved mum of Norman, Brian, Teresa and Step-mum of Abigail, mother in law of Susan, Jean and Kelvin, grandma of Paul, Gavin, Gemma, Ryan, Holly, Hayley and Jea and great grandma of Lewis, Kayden, Lexie, Ella, Jackson, Harvey, Leo, Oscar, Zain, Ava,
Zac and Archie.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday 8th July 2020. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Parkinsons UK c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on July 3, 2020
