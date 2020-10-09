|
Lowden Sharon Mary On Thursday 1st October 2020, peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Sharon aged 53 years of Colne.
Beloved wife of Mick,
much loved mum of Natasha
and Karen and loving grandma
of Lexi and Cobie.
A private funeral service
will be held on Thursday
15th October 2020 at 12 noon at
Trinity Baptist Church, Colne followed by cremation at
Skipton Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 9, 2020