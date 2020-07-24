|
|
|
Bulcock (nee Hands)
Sheila Peacefully passed away on
Monday 20th July 2020 at
Royal Blackburn Hospital
after a courageous fight
surrounded by her family.
Dearly loved Wife to the late Fred. Much loved and adored Mum to Lesley and Stephen, Judith and Peter. Amazing Grandma to
Emma and Helen, Lauren and Jonathan, Luke and Jade. Cherished Great Grandma to Thomas, Elliot and friends to many.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations will be gratefully received for 'ELHT and me' c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 24, 2020