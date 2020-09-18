Home

More Obituaries for Sheila Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Clay

Notice Condolences

Sheila Clay Notice
Clay (nee Rossall)
Sheila Peacefully in the
Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Tuesday, 15th September, 2020, Sheila, aged 82 years, beloved wife of 59 years to Brian, much loved mum of Elisabeth, David and Richard, cherished grandma to Laura, Kim, Richard and Lucy and great grandma to Oscar. A lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. A private service will be held. Family flowers only or donations, if so desired, to Pendleside Hospice and Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 18, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
