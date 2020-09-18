|
Clay (nee Rossall)
Sheila Peacefully in the
Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Tuesday, 15th September, 2020, Sheila, aged 82 years, beloved wife of 59 years to Brian, much loved mum of Elisabeth, David and Richard, cherished grandma to Laura, Kim, Richard and Lucy and great grandma to Oscar. A lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. A private service will be held. Family flowers only or donations, if so desired, to Pendleside Hospice and Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 18, 2020