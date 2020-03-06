|
Ridehalgh Sheila Suddenly at home on
Wednesday 19th February 2020 surrounded by her family,
Sheila aged 82 years.
A much loved Mum to Gordon, adored Grandma
to Emily and James.
Cherished Mother in law to Gail.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at Burnley Crematorium at 10.45 am. Reverend Liz Jewitt will officiate. Family flowers only please with donations being accepted for Pendleside Hospice or
Cancer Research UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield, BB9 6HX, Tel: 614777.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020