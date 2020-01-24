|
|
|
O'Callaghan Shirley On Friday 10th January 2020 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital, Shirley aged 75 years. Much loved Mum of Philip,
Julie and the late Maureen.
Dear Sister to Sandra, Sister in law to John, treasured Gran of Kelly, Kim, Kirsty, Scott, Stefan, Jason, Laura and Nathan and
a dear Great Grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 30th January 2020 family assembling at Stott House, Colne at 1.00 pm,
Burnley Crematorium at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations are being gratefully received for Cancer Research UK c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 24, 2020