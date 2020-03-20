|
|
|
Parkinson Simon Mark Suddenly after a short illness on the 13th March 2020 at home Simon, aged 56 years.
A loving partner to Donna.
A much loved Dad to Nicola and Lucy. Adored Grandad to Alexander and Elliot.
Loved by many.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 25th March 2020 at Skipton Crematorium at 2.10 pm. Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations are being accepted for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Services,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
BB8 8LA Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 20, 2020