Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burnley Crematorium
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
SMITH STANLEY Janet, Lindsay and Graham, Robert and Simon and Jacob, Declan, Gage, Chloe, Wes, Ewan and Harper Rose would like to thank Stan's Masonic Brethren, family, friends and neighbours for the donations, cards and flowers received during this sad time.
Stan was an adored husband, father, grandad and great grandad and friend to many.
He has left a hole in our hearts
that can never be filled.
Thank you to Jane Griffin,
for a beautiful service and to Helliwells Funeral Service
for their care.
Published in Pendle Today on May 29, 2020
