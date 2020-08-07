|
|
|
BAILEY Stephen Ian 23.09.1964 - 01.08.2020
Suddenly on Saturday 1st August 2020 at his home, Stephen.
Dearly loved son of Donald and the late Kath, dear brother to Andrew and the late Mark, and a loving uncle to Chelsea, Camille and
Gen, great uncle to Louie.
A private service and
cremation will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 14th August at 10:45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, can be sent
to the Cat's Protection.
Enquiries to Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, Tel: 831854
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 7, 2020