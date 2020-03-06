Home

Hey Stephen Sadly passed away after recent ill health at Royal Blackburn Hospital, aged 85 years.

A much loved Husband to the late Jean, adored Dad of Kathryn and Anthony, step Dad to Roger and Steven and a dearly loved Grandad, Father in law, Uncle and
friend to many.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday 12th March 2020 at Burnley Crematorium at 11.30am. Reverend Priestley Brook will officiate. Family flowers only please with donations being accepted for Pendleside Hospice or the
N W Air Ambulance c/o

Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020
