Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Stephen Johnson

Stephen Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Stephen Sadly on Saturday 31st October
at Pendleside Hospice,
Stephen Johnson, aged 66 years,
passed away peacefully
following a short illness.
Stephen leaves behind his
loving wife Sheila, his sons Benjamin and Christopher
and his brother David.
Stephen was a friend to many
and will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Many thanks to the staff at Pendleside Hospice for the love and care for Stephen and his family. Donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 13, 2020
