CRAIG Steve On Monday 28th September 2020 peacefully in Airedale General Hospital, Steve aged 65 years
of Colne.
Beloved son of Mary and
the late Jack, much loved
dad of Oliver and Rosanna,
father in law of Emma, grandad of Evie and dear brother of Ann.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday 9th October 2020 at Skipton Crematorium.
Donations are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice
c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 2, 2020