|
|
|
DUERDEN Sybil Mabel On Monday
24th February 2020
peacefully in Favordale H.F.E
Sybil aged 91 years of Colne.
Loving and devoted wife of Bill,
Devoted and much
loved mum of Jill,
mother in law of Roy
and gran of Daniel.
A funeral service will be held
on Wednesday 4th March 2020
at 10.00am at
Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired are
being gratefully received for
Friends of Favordale c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 28, 2020