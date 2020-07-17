Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holgate Funeral Services
The Old Schoolmasters House
Burnley, Lancashire BB12 9EE
01282 616788
Resources
More Obituaries for Sybil Lomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sybil Lomas

Notice Condolences

Sybil Lomas Notice
LOMAS (née DENT)
Sybil On Thursday 9th July 2020,
Sybil, aged 87 years,
died peacefully at home.
Much loved wife of the late Brian, cherished mum of Howard and Paul, loving mother in law to Janet and Janet, a wonderful granny
and great granny.
A private family funeral service to take place on Monday 27th July
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of
Guide Dogs or Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd.,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence, BB129EE Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -