LOMAS (née DENT)
Sybil On Thursday 9th July 2020,
Sybil, aged 87 years,
died peacefully at home.
Much loved wife of the late Brian, cherished mum of Howard and Paul, loving mother in law to Janet and Janet, a wonderful granny
and great granny.
A private family funeral service to take place on Monday 27th July
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of
Guide Dogs or Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd.,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence, BB129EE Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on July 17, 2020