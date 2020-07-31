|
Lambert (nee Sutcliffe)
Sylvia Passed away peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on
Friday 24th July 2020, aged 76.
Beloved Wife of Robert (Bob), much loved Mum of
Craig, Deborah and Wayne,
cherished Grandma and
Great Grandma and dearest Mother in law, Sister and Aunt.
Sylvia's funeral will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday 3rd August at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Sylvia may be sent to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services,
321 Padiham Road, Burnley
Tel: 01282 831121.
Published in Pendle Today on July 31, 2020