|
|
|
Blackburn Terance On Tuesday 18th February 2020
in Airedale Hospital Terance
aged 68 years
of Colne.
The much loved husband to Mary, loving Dad of Tamar Oviatt-Ham brother to Tony, Linda
and the late Leslie.
Funeral Service was held on Thursday 27th February 2020 in
St Bartholomews Church, Colne prior to burial at Colne Cemetery.
Donations in memory
of Terance are in aid of
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 28, 2020