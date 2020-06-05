Home

Terence McCardle

Terence McCardle Notice
McCARDLE
Terence Peacefully passed away on
Monday 1st June 2020 at Pendleside Hospice, aged 69 years.
Terry leaves behind
a loving partner Elaine.
Devoted dad to Lee, Chris
and stepson Liam.
Beloved brother to
Kathleen, Brian, Paul, Susan,
Janet, Deborah and Sean.
Terry was a kind loving
and loyal family man
who will be sadly missed.
Special thanks go to
Pendleside Hospice who did a
truly amazing job of taking care
of Terry in his final days.
In place of flowers if people would like to make a donation to Pendleside Hospice
in Terry's name.
Funeral Service will take place Friday 12th June.
For further information please contact Fred Hamer Funeral Services Tel:01282 606505
Published in Pendle Today on June 5, 2020
