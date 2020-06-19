|
McCARDLE
Terence Elaine and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and floral tributes received at this sad time.
Thank you to the staff at the
Royal Blackburn Hospital for the love and care you gave Terry
in his last few days.
Thank you to the Pendleside Hospice for the loving care they gave Terry in his last few days and a big thank you for the kind donations for the Hospice
off our relations and our
wonderful friends.
Thank you for Fred Hamer Funeral Services for their professional care and thank you to
Father Wilkinson for his kind words at the cemetery.
Published in Pendle Today on June 19, 2020