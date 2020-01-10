Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Spencer

Notice Condolences

Terry Spencer Notice
SPENCER Terry On Monday 30 th December 2019
suddenly at home Terry, aged 72 years of Trawden.
Beloved husband of Pat,
much loved dad of Gavin,
Daniel, Gareth and Joseph
and a dear brother of Pauline
and the late Gary.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 15 th January 2020 at 11.40am at Skipton Crematorium. Family only by request to assemble at Crown Funeral home at 11.00am
please. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
British Heart Foundation c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -