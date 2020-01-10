|
|
|
SPENCER Terry On Monday 30 th December 2019
suddenly at home Terry, aged 72 years of Trawden.
Beloved husband of Pat,
much loved dad of Gavin,
Daniel, Gareth and Joseph
and a dear brother of Pauline
and the late Gary.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 15 th January 2020 at 11.40am at Skipton Crematorium. Family only by request to assemble at Crown Funeral home at 11.00am
please. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
British Heart Foundation c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020