DEVOY Thomas (Tommy) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on December 31st, 2019, and with his loving family by his side, Tommy, aged 93 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Eva, much loved and treasured dad of Irene, Julie, Tony and Maxine, also a dear father in law, cherished grandad and great granddad, dear uncle and great friend to many. Tommy's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday,
15th January at 2-30 p.m.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020