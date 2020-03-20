|
|
|
Scott Thomas On 12th March 2020,
peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Thomas aged 96 years.
The much loved Husband
of the late Phyllis.
Loving Dad of Eileen and Sophia. Father in law to Edward and Nigel. Grandad to Sally, Laura, Kirsty and Hayley. Great Grandad to Dylon, Darcey, Gracie, Louie and Florence.
He will be greatly missed by
all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held on
Thursday 26th March 2020,
at Burnley Crematorium
at 10.45am.
Family flowers only with donations being kindly accepted for Pendleside Hospice or Age UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Services,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, BB8 8LA
Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 20, 2020