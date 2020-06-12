Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Walker

Notice Condolences

Thomas Walker Notice
Walker Thomas He sadly died in
tragic circumstances on
Friday 22nd May 2020, aged 65.
The son of the late Frank and Alice.
A much loved brother of
Colin & Agnes, Brenda & Roy, Barbara & David, Susan & Colin, David & Sherry and Carol & David,
a loving uncle, great uncle and friend. Rest in peace.
A private funeral will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday 15th June at 10.45.
Family flowers only.
The Cortege will pass
Burnley Football Club at approx 10.15am for any last respects.
Donations if desired for
Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Pendle Today on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -