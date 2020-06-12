|
|
|
Walker Thomas He sadly died in
tragic circumstances on
Friday 22nd May 2020, aged 65.
The son of the late Frank and Alice.
A much loved brother of
Colin & Agnes, Brenda & Roy, Barbara & David, Susan & Colin, David & Sherry and Carol & David,
a loving uncle, great uncle and friend. Rest in peace.
A private funeral will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday 15th June at 10.45.
Family flowers only.
The Cortege will pass
Burnley Football Club at approx 10.15am for any last respects.
Donations if desired for
Guide Dogs for the Blind.
