JACKSON Vera
Nee Hunt,
formerly Griggs On August 31st 2020, peacefully
at Airedale General Hospital,
Vera aged 84 years of
Keighley, formerly of Nelson.
Much loved mum of the late
Michael, dear mother in law
of Sarah, loving granny of
Sam and Alice.
Given the current circumstances and not wishing to place anybody at risk, the funeral will be private. Donations would be appreciated to Yorkshire Cancer Research and may be made online at
www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 4, 2020
