|
|
|
HARTLEY Vivienne On Saturday 18th April 2020 peacefully in Burnley General Hospital, Vivienne aged 77 years
of Trawden.
Beloved wife of the late Jimmy
and a much loved mum of Shaun.
She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.
A private funeral service and cremation will be held on
Tuesday 5th May 2020.
Donations in memory of Vivienne are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice or Harambee Surgery c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on May 1, 2020