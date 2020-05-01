Home

Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Vivienne Hartley

Vivienne Hartley Notice
HARTLEY Vivienne On Saturday 18th April 2020 peacefully in Burnley General Hospital, Vivienne aged 77 years
of Trawden.
Beloved wife of the late Jimmy
and a much loved mum of Shaun.

She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.
A private funeral service and cremation will be held on
Tuesday 5th May 2020.
Donations in memory of Vivienne are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice or Harambee Surgery c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on May 1, 2020
