Lee Wilfred Wilfred Lee died, aged 96, peacefully in Airedale Hospital on Sunday 20th September 2020, after a short illness.
The beloved husband of Jean for
many years and proud father
of Philip and Jonathan, loving
father in law to Ann.
He was born in the cottage
where he lived all his happy and
productive life and will be missed
by those who knew him.
His burial will take place at
St Michael's and All Angels Church, Foulridge. Attendance by invitation only due to current restrictions.
All enquiries c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 25, 2020