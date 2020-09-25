Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred Lee

Notice Condolences

Wilfred Lee Notice
Lee Wilfred Wilfred Lee died, aged 96, peacefully in Airedale Hospital on Sunday 20th September 2020, after a short illness.
The beloved husband of Jean for
many years and proud father
of Philip and Jonathan, loving
father in law to Ann.
He was born in the cottage
where he lived all his happy and
productive life and will be missed
by those who knew him.
His burial will take place at
St Michael's and All Angels Church, Foulridge. Attendance by invitation only due to current restrictions.
All enquiries c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -