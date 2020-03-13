|
Huntley William Kenneth
(Ken) On Wednesday 4th March 2020 peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Ken
aged 96 years
a war veteran of World War II,
the much loved
Husband of the late Kathleen,
loving Dad of Linda and Lisa,
Father in law to Serdar.
Grandad to Adem and Becky, Susan and Abdul Salam and Osman and Great Grandad to Kadem, Koray, Zakaraiyah
and Daniyaal.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 18th March 2020 at Stott House, Colne at 12.45 pm followed by a committal at
Walton Lane Cemetery.
Flowers are being accepted c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 13, 2020