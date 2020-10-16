Home

(Bill) Bill passed away peacefully on 7th October 2020, at Warrington & Halton Hospital, aged 78 years.

He was a devoted husband to Beryl, dad to Keith and Ian, grandad to Will, Louie, Tom and Aidan, brother to Anne, Rob and the late Trish, son-in-law to Thelma and highly respected friend to many. He was very much loved
and will be sadly missed.

There will be a private family funeral service on Monday 26th October. Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully accepted by The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity in the Wirral at www.clatterbridgecc.nhs.uk/
charity/make-donation or
0151 556 5566.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 16, 2020
