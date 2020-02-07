Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:30
Central Gospel Mission
Committal
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
13:45
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
William Ormerod

Notice Condolences

William Ormerod Notice
Ormerod William Peacefully passed away at Pendleside Hospice on Monday 27th January 2020 aged 87 years. A much loved and adored Husband to Margaret, Dad to Michelle, Alison and the late Craig. Cherished Grandad and
Great Grandad.
A funeral service will take place at Central Gospel Mission on Friday 14th February 2020 at 12.30 pm followed by a committal at Burnley Crematorium at 1.45 pm. Pastor Edmond McGirr will officiate. Donations are being accepted for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Services, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, BB8 8LA.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 7, 2020
