Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Whitehead William (Bill) Unexpectedly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on November 18th, 2020, Bill, aged 83 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Myra, dearest brother of Muriel, dear brother in law to Doreen, also a very special uncle, great uncle, great great uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Bill's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday, 1st December at 2-30 p.m. No flowers by request but donations if desired are being received for British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 27, 2020
