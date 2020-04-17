|
|
|
CAMPBELL (WINIFRED)
nee MOFFITT On Saturday 11th April, Winifred aged 82 years, beloved wife of John,
dearly loved mum of John, Christine, Andrew, Susan and Lynn and loving grandma of Donald, Daniel and Fiona.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only by request but if desired donations are being received for the
Psoriasis Association c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
BB8 8LA. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 17, 2020