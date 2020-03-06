|
|
|
Whittaker Winifred Peacefully on Monday 2nd March 2020 at Kingfisher Unit,
Dove Court, Win, aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, cherished mum of Pamela, Philip, Susan and the late Stephen and Hazel, mother-in-law of Paul, Linda and the late Graham,
also a treasured grandma and great grandma.
A 10.45am funeral service and cremation will be held at
Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 13th March.
Donations in memory of Win
may be made to
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 Colne Road, Burnley BB10 1LG Tel 426146.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020