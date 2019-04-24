Alfia Marie Brown (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK
99611
(907)-283-3333
Obituary
Alfia Marie Brown age 87, of Sterling, AK went to be with her lord as she passed away April 12, 2019. She was born May 18, 1931 in Jackson, TN to William Buck Sutton and Ollie Mae Moore. Alfia was a loving wife, caring mother, and friend. She was proceeded in death by her parents, and daughter Shelia E. McCullough. Alfia is survived by her husband of 56 years, Randall L. Brown, sons; David R. Brown, Thurston P. Nix, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed. Alfia will be laid to rest next to her father and mother in Summerville, TN at a later date.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Apr. 24, 2019
