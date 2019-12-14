Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan David Beiswenger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Allan David Beiswenger October 4, 1948 - November 29, 2019

Beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, Allan David Beiswenger passed away on Friday November 29, 2019 a er a long ba le with brain cancer. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and with his dogs at his side. Allan was born on October

4, 1948 in Fisher, Minnesota and grew up on the Beiswenger family farm. He was the Salutatorian of the Fisher High School Class of 1966, and a er high school he a ended the

with a degree in Aeronau cal Engineering and he was fond of telling people that he was "both a rocket scien st and a lawyer." A er college Allan joined the U.S. Peace Corps and was sta oned in Liberia, Africa for 2 and 1/2 years where he taught high school. His ight to Liberia was the rst me he had ever seen the ocean or been on an airplane. A er the Peace Corps, Allan enrolled in the University of Minnesota Law School, gradua ng in 1976. He then accepted a job o er in Bethel, Alaska as a public defender. While in Bethel, Allan met his wife Susan; they were married on January 6, 1978 and their daughter Elizabeth was born in 1979. Susan and Allan then moved to the island na on of Micronesia in the South Paci c, living on the island of Ponape.

A er Ponape, the family moved back to Alaska and se led in Soldotna, where Allan helped open a private prac ce with two colleagues called Robinson, Beiswenger, & Ehrhardt. They soon added sons David (1982) and Daniel (1987) to the family. Allan spent as much me as he could at the family's Bu er y Lake Homestead near Willow

with his friends and family. Allan was a world traveler throughout his life. He took his children to Tanzania and Kenya to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, and volunteered as an elec on observer in Liberia.

Susan and Allan moved to Girdwood in 2000, and then to Anchorage in 2006, where Allan rst worked for the State of Alaska and then joined a private prac ce law rm. A er his re rement in 2008, he started trekking through Nepal and Tibet, eventually returning 4 mes including a trek with his son David to Mount Everest Base Camp. He returned to Micronesia with his son Danny to scuba dive and cruised the rivers of Portugal with his wife Susan. He was a pilot and oat plane owner, and enjoyed shu ling the family back and forth to the Bu er y Lake cabin. He loved nothing more than to sit on his deck with a glass of whiskey and a cigar.

A er being diagnosed with a glioblastoma,

Allan decided to check a few things o his bucket list and traveled to Spain and Portugal to hike the El Camino Trail and spent me in Mexico with his brother Roger. His nal trip was to Minnesota, where he watched two Twins games and a Vikings game (SKOL!), and visited the family farm

for the last me. He lived just long enough to hold his rst grandson, Adam Landry Beiswenger, who was born on November 5, 2019.

Allan is survived by his children Elizabeth Shea, David Beiswenger, and Daniel Beiswenger; grandchildren Jenna Shea and Adam Beiswenger; sisters Arleen Boyd and Elaine Wi , brother Roger Beiswenger, daughter-in-law Andrea Beiswenger, son-in-law Jason Shea, sister-in-law Mary Adams, brother-in-law Dr. Peter Adams, his many nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and dear friends. His ashes will be taken to the family graveyard on Bu er y Lake, and he will be buried next to his wife Susan.

A memorial service will be held for Allan at 4:00 PM on Sunday December 8th at 3941 Aircra Drive, Anchorage AK 99502. Dona ons would be greatly appreciated and should be made in Allan's name to the .

Allan David Beiswenger October 4, 1948 - November 29, 2019Beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, Allan David Beiswenger passed away on Friday November 29, 2019 a er a long ba le with brain cancer. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and with his dogs at his side. Allan was born on October4, 1948 in Fisher, Minnesota and grew up on the Beiswenger family farm. He was the Salutatorian of the Fisher High School Class of 1966, and a er high school he a ended the University of Minnesota . Allan graduatedwith a degree in Aeronau cal Engineering and he was fond of telling people that he was "both a rocket scien st and a lawyer." A er college Allan joined the U.S. Peace Corps and was sta oned in Liberia, Africa for 2 and 1/2 years where he taught high school. His ight to Liberia was the rst me he had ever seen the ocean or been on an airplane. A er the Peace Corps, Allan enrolled in the University of Minnesota Law School, gradua ng in 1976. He then accepted a job o er in Bethel, Alaska as a public defender. While in Bethel, Allan met his wife Susan; they were married on January 6, 1978 and their daughter Elizabeth was born in 1979. Susan and Allan then moved to the island na on of Micronesia in the South Paci c, living on the island of Ponape.A er Ponape, the family moved back to Alaska and se led in Soldotna, where Allan helped open a private prac ce with two colleagues called Robinson, Beiswenger, & Ehrhardt. They soon added sons David (1982) and Daniel (1987) to the family. Allan spent as much me as he could at the family's Bu er y Lake Homestead near Willowwith his friends and family. Allan was a world traveler throughout his life. He took his children to Tanzania and Kenya to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, and volunteered as an elec on observer in Liberia.Susan and Allan moved to Girdwood in 2000, and then to Anchorage in 2006, where Allan rst worked for the State of Alaska and then joined a private prac ce law rm. A er his re rement in 2008, he started trekking through Nepal and Tibet, eventually returning 4 mes including a trek with his son David to Mount Everest Base Camp. He returned to Micronesia with his son Danny to scuba dive and cruised the rivers of Portugal with his wife Susan. He was a pilot and oat plane owner, and enjoyed shu ling the family back and forth to the Bu er y Lake cabin. He loved nothing more than to sit on his deck with a glass of whiskey and a cigar.A er being diagnosed with a glioblastoma,Allan decided to check a few things o his bucket list and traveled to Spain and Portugal to hike the El Camino Trail and spent me in Mexico with his brother Roger. His nal trip was to Minnesota, where he watched two Twins games and a Vikings game (SKOL!), and visited the family farmfor the last me. He lived just long enough to hold his rst grandson, Adam Landry Beiswenger, who was born on November 5, 2019.Allan is survived by his children Elizabeth Shea, David Beiswenger, and Daniel Beiswenger; grandchildren Jenna Shea and Adam Beiswenger; sisters Arleen Boyd and Elaine Wi , brother Roger Beiswenger, daughter-in-law Andrea Beiswenger, son-in-law Jason Shea, sister-in-law Mary Adams, brother-in-law Dr. Peter Adams, his many nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and dear friends. His ashes will be taken to the family graveyard on Bu er y Lake, and he will be buried next to his wife Susan.A memorial service will be held for Allan at 4:00 PM on Sunday December 8th at 3941 Aircra Drive, Anchorage AK 99502. Dona ons would be greatly appreciated and should be made in Allan's name to the . Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Minnesota Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.