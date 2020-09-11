Allan Janonis, 82, left this world after a short battle with brain cancer. He was a talented wood turner who turned birch burls into works of art. He was a devoted husband and father. He was born Aug. 3, 1938 and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He met his wife of 57 years at Southern Illinois University where he obtained a degree in zoology. Their journey through life took them to Wisconsin, Indiana, upper Michigan, back to Wisconsin and finally to Alaska for the past 42 years.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, son Matthew, sister Sharyn O'Reily. He was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Janonis and his grandparents.
At his request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations could be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.