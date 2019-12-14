Kenai resident Amanda C. Reynolds, 54, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from ovarian cancer at home surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Soldotna Community Memorial Park on Redoubt Street, Soldotna. Pallbearers will be Michael Hamby, Eric Pruett, Clyde Reynolds, James Musgrove, Kevin Arp and Richard Gilliam.
Amanda was born May 1, 1965 in Lufkin, Texas. She moved with her family to Alaska in 1975 and resided in Kenai. She graduated high school in Kenai. She worked as a Customer Service Manager at Walmart.
Amanda was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed crafting.
Her family wrote, "Amanda was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She fought the good fight until the very end and will be dearly missed."
Amanda was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Gilbert Hollis, brother, Gilbert Dale Hollis; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, C.W. and Doris "Dee" Reynolds and sister Linda Hordemann.
She is survived by her husband Scott Todd Reynolds; sons, Kevin Arp and Clyde Reynolds; daughter, Melissa Williams; mother, Dorthey Singleton; brothers, Andy, Raymond and David Singleton, all of Kenai; sisters, Selena Singleton of Anchorage; grandson, Scott Todd Reynolds II, Galvin Reynolds, Trevor and Ayden Williams, all of Kenai; sisters-in-law, Lana Kuivikko of Washington, Sandy Pevan of Alaska, Carolyn Reid of Soldotna, Teresa Hanson of Nikiski, Laura Pruett and Tracy Palm, both of Soldotna; brothers-in-law, Michael Reynolds of Washington, and Lance Reynolds of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Dec. 14, 2019