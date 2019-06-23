Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Memorial service 7:00 PM Soldotna Bible Chapel 300 West Marydale Soldotna , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

With love-filled broken hearts, the family of Amiel Jeanette Severson announces her passing on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home in Soldotna.



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Soldotna Bible Chapel, 300 West Marydale, Soldotna, with a reception to follow. Also, on Saturday afternoon, a graveside service will be held for family at Kenai Municipal Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stephen Severson, Jeff Meyers, Shea Nash, Daniel Owen, Charles Mark Kopp, Charles Michael Kopp, and Paul Kopp.



Amiel will lovingly be remembered by her husband Bill; children Desiree Dunn, Stephen Severson, Danielle Meyers, Donica Nash, Delissa Owen, and Damaris Severson; grandchildren Mereiedi, Tigris, Isabeau, and Seralai Dunn; Owen and Annie Severson; Lev and Hugo Meyers; Jeren, Jax, Eleni, and Flint Nash; Gideon Owen and a sibling yet to be born; mother Barbara Ruckman; brothers Joel and Chuck Kopp; sister Sara Erickson, along with many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Amiel was born August 6, 1963 in South Naknek and graduated from Cook Inlet Academy in 1981. She also attended Biola University and University of Alaska Anchorage. She was a wonderful mother, homemaker, and teacher's aide. She was involved in various ministries at the Soldotna Bible Chapel. She especially loved teaching and studying from the Bible.



Amiel's family shares, "Amiel had a gift for spreading love, joy, and happiness in our family. She was a spark for us, and her zest for life was contagious. She loved encouraging people, and many regularly experienced her unconditional love. Amiel had a passionate love of God and her faith in Him was unshakable. She gave her life for her family and loved them with all her heart. She was truly a remarkable woman! Her family will deeply miss her presence until we reunite again with her in heaven."



Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign her online guestbook at AlaksanFuneral.com. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on June 23, 2019

