Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Lee Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Lee (Shute) Clark was born January 30, 1945 in Peoria, IL to Frank and Mary Irene (Jockisch) Shute. Amy passed at the Providence Hospital in Anchorage on June 13, 2019.

Amy met Patrick Clark and they were married in Peoria, IL on December 10, 1966. This was a lifelong union of over 52 years.

Amy moved to Alaska with Patrick and daughter (Tiffani) in February 1976. Amy's family was the most important thing in her life. She was immensely proud of her daughter-Tiffani and all her 7 grandchildren and her 7 great grandchildren.

Amy was proceeded in death by her parents and brothers Harry & Kenneth Shute, plus sisters Miriam, Beverley, Janice, Virginia, And Elinor.

Amy is survived by a brother Allen, spouse Patrick and daughter Tiffani. She is also survived by son Paul Perry, grandsons Patrick Perry & Jacob Pass; grand daughters Heather Perry, Cassandra (Perry) White, Ashley (Perry) Pass, Brittany Perry, Samantha Perry, and Jessica Perry. Amy is further survived by great grand sons Connor Perry, Matthias & Marshall Hageland, Ezekial & Elijah Pass and Evan Bitterich. Also by great grand daughters Abigail & Jaelynn Perry.

A 'celebration of life' will be scheduled during the summer, at the Nikiski Senior Center. Amy Lee (Shute) Clark was born January 30, 1945 in Peoria, IL to Frank and Mary Irene (Jockisch) Shute. Amy passed at the Providence Hospital in Anchorage on June 13, 2019.Amy met Patrick Clark and they were married in Peoria, IL on December 10, 1966. This was a lifelong union of over 52 years.Amy moved to Alaska with Patrick and daughter (Tiffani) in February 1976. Amy's family was the most important thing in her life. She was immensely proud of her daughter-Tiffani and all her 7 grandchildren and her 7 great grandchildren.Amy was proceeded in death by her parents and brothers Harry & Kenneth Shute, plus sisters Miriam, Beverley, Janice, Virginia, And Elinor.Amy is survived by a brother Allen, spouse Patrick and daughter Tiffani. She is also survived by son Paul Perry, grandsons Patrick Perry & Jacob Pass; grand daughters Heather Perry, Cassandra (Perry) White, Ashley (Perry) Pass, Brittany Perry, Samantha Perry, and Jessica Perry. Amy is further survived by great grand sons Connor Perry, Matthias & Marshall Hageland, Ezekial & Elijah Pass and Evan Bitterich. Also by great grand daughters Abigail & Jaelynn Perry.A 'celebration of life' will be scheduled during the summer, at the Nikiski Senior Center. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close