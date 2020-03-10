Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Flar. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Soldotna resident, Mrs. Anita Flar, 79, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Riverside Assisted Living in Soldotna with her family by her side.



A celebration of life luncheon with close friends and family is planned for a later date.



Anita was born December 5, 1940 in Grauendorf, Danzig-Westpreussen Germany. She attended Berufsschule, combining part time academic study with an apprenticeship in the tobacco trade. She moved to Alaska 1973 and lived on Elmendorf AFB and then Anchorage. She worked for Alaska Cleaners for over 20 years, mostly as a seamstress. Anita enjoyed Saturday breakfast with the "Deutsche Freunde" group making many amazing friends.



The family wrote, "During WWII, Anita and her grandmother were refugees, eventually settling in Gohren on the Island of Rugen. Her mother was taken to a Siberian work camp until 1948. Her father died in 1942 in Pjatniza, Russia. In 1958 when he was stationed at Spangdahlem AFB, Germany, Anita married Frederick Flar. Fred had immigrated to the US in 1950 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. In 1959 they had twin daughters, Carmen and Corinne. They left Germany in 1960 and were stationed at many U.S. Air Force Bases; Minot, North Dakota; San Antonio, Texas, but really enjoyed their time when stationed in California at Hamilton AFB and Vandenberg, AFB. Always a master at needlework, Anita volunteered at the Anchorage Senior Center craft room, where she applied her exceptional talent crocheting many works of art in baby hats, booties, sweaters, and afghans. Her skills were truly exceptional in sewing, embroidery, reweaving, tatting and clothing repair. She always had a beautiful flower garden."



She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Flar (1931 – 1999).



She is survived by Alice Lange (Jurgen) of Lilienthal, Germany; Alfred Kratzke (Ulli) Lilienthal, Germany; Carmen (Chris) Stephl of Soldotna; Corinne Flar Manning of Salem, South Carolina; grandchildren, Sophie Fulmer (Rob) of Charleston, South Carolina; Isabel Manning of Charleston, South Carolina; Wes Stephl of Austin, Texas; Jake Stephl of Anchorage; great grandchildren, Virginia and Turner Fulmer.



Anita's cremated remains will be scattered with her husband's over Mt. Susitna "The Sleeping Lady."



Anita's family wishes to thank Central Peninsula Hospital and Riverside Assisted Living in Soldotna for the care and love they provided to mom the last 9 months.



Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.



