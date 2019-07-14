Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Patricia Barrett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Alaskan and Kenai resident Anne Barrett died Monday July 1st, 2019 after a 14 month battle with lung cancer. She was 72.

Anne was born in Auckland, New Zealand in March of 1947. She moved to Alaska with her mother in 1958. She graduated from West High School class of 1966. In 1967 she became a U.S. citizen and later that year was married. Most of her life was lived in Alaska.

Anne worked 28 years for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, transferring to the Kenai office when her family moved to the peninsula in 1981, retiring in 2006. Upon moving to the peninsula her and Ramon became very involved with the Moose Lodge Chapter 1942. She was currently an active member of the American Legion Post 20. She loved sewing quilts, making scrapbooks and slideshow videos for family. She was great at home repairs and had recently taken an interest in family ancestry. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Ramon Barrett, mother Maycel Norton and in-laws Wayne and Wilma Barrett.

She is survived by daughters Renee (Scott) Bible and Karen (Joe) Dukowitz. Grandchildren, Desiree (Shawn) Swaggert, Bradley Bible, Carissa Bible, Shane (Angel) Rogers, Brittany Moesh, Alicia Conti, Haley Conti and Melissa Conti. Great grandchildren Westin, Ellie, Khaleesi, Curtis, Damian and Serenity. Two sisters in law Joann Skonberg and Cheryl Bird.

Her ashes will be interred with those of her husband at Fort Richardson National Military Base with her family at a later date.

A celebration of life and pot luck will be held at the American Legion Post 20 in Kenai on July 28, 2019 at 3:00.

A special thank you to staff at both Central Peninsula Oncology and Peninsula Radiation Oncology for their kindness and support while she underwent treatment, Hospice of Central Peninsula and Kenai Senior Center Meals on Wheels.

