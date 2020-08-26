Annie Sanguinetti, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 16, 2020.



Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private family service at Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church in Kenai. Burial will be in the church cemetery, next to her daughter Lydia.



Annie was born Nov. 15, 1923 on Chiachi Island near Perryville, Alaska to Gregory and Masha Osbekoff. She married Henry Sanguinetti and they started their family in Chignik in 1941. They moved to Kodiak in 1958.



Annie was the mother of 9 children. She was also a homemaker known for her homemade bread, full pantry, her love of playing rummy and her hearty, hysterical laugh.



Her family said, "Mom loved to feed us. If you left her house hungry, it was your own fault. Her walls and shelves were filled with family photos and many who live locally were able to visit her in the past week."



Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, children, Snooky, Lydia Pollard, Frank, Cecilia and Antril, and grandson, Dwayn Mullan and Isaiah Florendo.



She is survived by her sons, Marc Anthony and Rocco and his wife, Cindy; daughters, Laura Mullan and her husband, Pat, and Ramona Stowe and her husband, Lynn; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church, 1106 Mission Ave., Kenai, AK 99611.



Arrangement were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

