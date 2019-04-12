On Friday March 29, 2019 Anthony G. King lost his battle to cancer. Anthony, aka "Buzz" as he was known to his family and friends was born on August 3, 1971 in Pomona, California. His family moved to Alaska in 1976 and he later lived in Florida, Arizona, Hawaii, and Washington State, making his way back to Alaska to make Soldotna his home.
Anthony was a fun loving soul, he loved his family, fishing, story-telling, being around people, and cooking for others, making sure to take care of them before himself.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Lucinda King; daughter Ashley Armstrong of Anchorage; his mother Beverly Hajenga of Soldotna, AK; brothers Mark West of Anchorage, and James Taylor of Washington;
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday April 14, 2019 at 41439 Burgess St. Soldotna, AK.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Apr. 12, 2019