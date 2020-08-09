Longtime Alaska resident Antoinette "Toni" Rita Colosi-Dyer died Saturday, July 4, 2020 after a long war against stage four cancer. She was 66 years young.
Toni was born Sept. 16, 1953 and raised in central New Jersey to Philip and Angelina Colosi. She, along with her two brothers and sister, grew up on an 8 acre tree and shrub nursery and vegetable garden. She also helped with care of the family farm animals. She was a member of two local 4-H clubs and raised a few sheep of her own, and learned sewing and culinary skills at which she excelled. Her sandwiches, according to her grandchildren, are "world-famous sandwiches". Toni played the clarinet in middle and high school, which is still played by her granddaughter today. She loved the Jersey shore, especially Wildwood and it's boardwalk. She helped with the family landscaping business during the summers and the Christmas tree sales in the winters.
Toni was a good thing that came in a small package. Her zest for learning and adventure served her well when she left NJ for college at Western Kentucky University that she arrived at sight unseen. She double majored with a Bachelors of Science in Anthropology in 1975 and promptly went to Alaska to work in the commercial fishing industry. She held various fishing permits and operated her own fish site in False Pass on the Aleutians chain.
In the mid 1980's Toni met and married her husband Ken Dyer and together they owned and operated a water service company for the last 45 years. She excelled in her customer service skills and worked hard everyday whether it was in the office or on the job site. She loved Alaska, its beauty, challenges, and people.
Toni led a big full life, filled with adventure, family, hard work, and determination. She was a fierce advocate for herself and others for the rights to life and liberty. She was the kind of person who could just as easily harvest/clean clams as she could navigate New York City. We could always count on Toni for her honesty, to be there for you armed with practical advice, and for a great meal. She valued family above all else, and showed love through food.
Toni was an exceptional individual and her loss leaves a void that cannot ever be filled. We take comfort in remembering how loyal, smart, and funny she was, how she called her daughter's dog's "Grand-dogs" and the way she lit up when her Grandchildren were around. We cherish the thousands of memories we have of her: looking for agates on the beach, blueberry picking down the power line, camping/fishing/water-skiing at Daniel's Lake, or just puttering around the kitchen while we chatted about anything and everything.
People close to her always looked up to her for her independence, ability to say what she means, and the great love she had for her family. Although she left us much too early, her life lessons she taught us will last forever in our hearts and minds. She will be greatly missed by her Husband, Children, Grandchildren, Siblings, and all who loved her.
Toni was proceeded in death by her parents Philip and Angelina Colosi. She is survived by her Husband Ken Dyer of Kenai, AK; her three children; Ryan Dyer of Kenai, AK, Dana and Brian Penner of Anchorage, AK, Adrea and Beau Burman of Kenai, AK. Her three grandchildren; Shelby, William, and KJ Burman. Her three siblings; her brother John Colosi of New York; her brother Joseph Colosi and Nancy O'Keefe of Pennsylvania; and her sister Lydia and Robert Reidy of New York. As well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and In-laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed to American Cancer Society
: American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123
As per Toni's request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to her family at 47360 Emerald Ave. Kenai, AK 99611.