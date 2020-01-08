Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arabella (Milne) Hetherton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arabella (Milne) Hetherton was born in Bridgeport, CT April 16, 1935 to Charles Clark & Arabella (Ross) Milne, both from Scotland, as the youngest sibling to brothers William and Charles Jr., and sisters Ruby, May, and June. She moved to Alaska with her husband, Jack L. Hetherton, Jr., in 1969 living in several places throughout the state, finally settling in Ninilchik, AK. Her beautiful soul was loved by all who met her and she unconditionally cherished and adored her six children, Thomas Merly, Lawrence Merly, Robert Merly, Walter Merly, Patricia Forkner, and Matthew Hetherton and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her passion was her family; therefore her story will never end. She never spoke ill-will of anyone, nor judged and showed extreme , gentle grace and patience in all she did. Her hobbies were baking, crafting, sewing, knitting, and thrift/antique store shopping.

She selflessly volunteered in Girl Scouts and was VFW Auxiliary President twice in Soldotna, AK. She passed away from cancer at age 84 on December 21, 2019 surrounded by close family. A service is planned for the spring of 2020.

