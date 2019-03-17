Longtime Alaskan and Nikiski resident Arnold R. Moon, Sr., 82, passed away Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.
A family viewing was held at Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Arnie was born Sept. 23, 1936 in Rozet, Wyo. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 until he was honorably discharged in 1960. He moved to Alaska in 1957 and had lived in Ouzinkie, Anchorage and Kenai before calling Nikiski his home.
Arnie was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Moon and step-grandson, Allen Lageson.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Arnold R. and Susanna Moon, Jr. of Anchorage; granddaughters, Chrystal Moon of Tyonek, Amy and Amber Moon, both of Anchorage; grandson, Weslee Moon of Anchorage; great-granddaughters, Christy Moon of Tyonek, Sarina Lee, Dulcinea Moon and Bethany Moon all of Anchorage; great-grandsons, Dominic and Desmond Moon, both of Anchorage, Jimmie Mishakoff of Seattle, Wash., and Andres Moon, both of Tyonek, and Charles Bartels-Moon of Anchorage; great-great-grandson, Orlando Moon of Tyonek; stepsons, Eli Darien Jr. of Kenai, Jimmy Wolkoff, and Billy Wolkoff of Bemidji, Minn.; stepdaughters, Doris Lageson of Kenai, Beth Dillinger and Gail Muller both of Anchorage; stepgrandchildren, Clinton Lageson of Kenai, Alexis Lageson and Eddie Darien both of Anchorage, Chantilly and Lisa Hileman both of Kenai, Darren Muller Sr. and Jackie Muller Jr., both of Anchorage.
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 17, 2019