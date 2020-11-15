Audrey Gene Johnson died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Born in Fairbanks, Alaska on Apr. 8, 1949, she was the oldest child of Donald and Sylvia (Roisen) Johnson. She spent her life in Salamatof, Nikiski and Kenai, where she was very active in many community charities and activities.



Growing up on the homestead with her family and friends lead her on adventures too big to believe.





Audrey married Mark Hodgins in 1968, and they had various businesses on the Kenai Peninsula, most notably the Nikiski Post Office, where Audrey was the Postmaster for 40 years.



Over the past 20 years, she was very active in the community of Nikiski, but more recently had taken a more behind the scenes approach, while spending more time with her companion Robert Scott, her family, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Sylvia Johnson, her brother, Michael, and her companion Robert Scott,



She is survived by daughters, Deni (Scott) Pennison and Andrea (Karl) Groethe; grandchildren, Devin (Taylor) and Andrew (Katrina) Pennison and Bryce Groethe; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Turner Pennison; brother, Warren (Marlie) Johnson; and sister, Laurie Johnson; several nieces and nephews, many cousins, and so many that she called her "Alaskan Family"



She was a beloved in the community and all that knew her loved and cherished their time with her.



A private family service was held on Nov. 6, and a Celebration of Life will be held next summer in Nikiski.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to Nikiski Neighbors, P.O. Box 8122, Nikiski, AK 99635.







Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.





Published in Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 15, 2020.